9th case of Legionnaires confirmed in Guest House at Graceland outbreak

The ninth case of Legionnaires Disease has been discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.

The outbreak was first discovered in June. Health officials traced the disease back to the pool area of the hotel, which was shut down.

As of July 19, the aquatics facilities have been authorized to reopen. Samples taken from the aquatics facilities after the hotel took steps to remove the legionella bacteria found no further contamination.

At the time the outbreak was discovered, there were three known cases. That number increased to six cases on July 12 and nine cases overall on July 19.

Legionnaires Disease is caused by a bacteria typically found in water. It can be contracted when someone breathes in vapor containing the bacteria.

Many people do not become ill after becoming exposed to Legionnaires, but symptoms can be similar to pneumonia, including coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches—all of which can last between two and 14 days after being exposed.

Anyone who visited Guest House at Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard between May 15 and June 26 and experienced symptoms should call 901-222-9299.

To learn more about Legionnaires Disease, visit the Shelby County Health Department's website.

