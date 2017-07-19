Customer shot during altercation at Clarksdale Kroger

A Kroger customer was shot after police say he got into an altercation with another customer.More >>
Memphis has its share of great hamburgers. There’s the “World Famous Huey Burger”,More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
The ninth case of Legionnaires Disease has been discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is being praised as one of the most fashionable athletes in the world.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
