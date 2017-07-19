Customer shot during altercation at Clarksdale Kroger

A Kroger customer was shot after police say he got into an altercation with another customer.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at the store in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Police said one customer shot the other in the leg.

The shooter was taken into custody, and police have not said what charges the shooter faces.

Kroger released a statement Wednesday saying, "An unfortunate, isolated incident occurred in our Clarksdale Kroger store last night. We are working with local authorities."

