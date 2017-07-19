MPD searching for man who shot at moving vehicle

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who opened fire on a moving vehicle at North 5th Street and Chelsea Avenue on Monday evening. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance prior to the shooting. He is described as a black male, 20-25 years old with a blue bandanna wrapped around his head. He was also wearing a white t-shirt, bleached blue jean shorts, and white shoes.

Nobody has been arrested in this case.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

