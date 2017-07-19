Community steps up to help Maciel’s after roof collapse

Friends of Maciel's in Downtown Memphis are stepping up to help the owner get back on his feet.

On Saturday, the restaurant's roof collapsed on diners and luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

They will now be closed for weeks while repairs are being done.

On Facebook, other restaurant owners have even offered to temporarily hire their staff.

There's even a GoFundMe account set up to help the owner.

At last check, they were halfway to their goal of $5,000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.