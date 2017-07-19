FBI launches national search for man wanted for child exploitation

Investigators are searching nationwide for a man wanted in connection with child exploitation.

A national FBI alert was issued for the man being called John Doe.

FBI agents sent out pictures of the man they believe is committing crimes against children.

"Someone knows him. Someone will see those pictures and they know him," James Montgomery said.

Investigators need the public's help in identifying the man and locating him.

Officials released the flier Wednesday with the hopes someone can give them the information they need.

The images of John Doe were produced in Louisville in July 2014. In the original image, he is shown sitting next to a child.

FBI is unsure what city he may be in right now and are asking everyone in the nation to keep an eye out.

Officials believe he is between 40-60 years old and was last seen wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and sneakers that were black with a lime green accent.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the local FBI office.

For Memphis, that number is 901-747-4300.

For other field offices, you can find the phone number to that office by clicking here.

