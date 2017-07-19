Memphis firefighters to host charity 5K this fall

This fall the first annual Mid-South Firefighters 5K will take place to support the Memphis Firefighters Association Foundation and The Fire Museum of Memphis. Registration is now open. You can register by clicking here.

The race will take off from the front of the museum on October 13 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Memphis Firefighters Association Foundation helps Memphis firefighters who are suffering financial hardships due to illness, injury or catastrophic events at their home.

The Fire Museum of Memphis is a non-profit that exists to promote life-saving fire education and reduce injury and losses related to a fire. The museum also works to recognize and preserve the heritage of the fire service and its contribution to the community.

Awards will be presented to the top three males and females in 14 separate age groups and in overall qualifying categories.

Registration fees cost $25 through October 11 and will cost $30 on October 12 and 13. The fee includes the cost of race entry, a long-sleeved t-shirt and free admission to the museum on race day.

