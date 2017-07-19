Memphis Boys & Girls Club to take part in nationwide health initiative

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis Oakhaven Club will participate in the nationwide Triple Play Day initiative on July 20 to promote healthy, active lifestyles. Clubs across the nation will use the open-house style event to demonstrate the benefits of eating right, keeping fit and forming positive relationships.

Club members have pledged to work together with other participating Clubs across the country to achieve five million minutes of Triple Play activity in one day.

The Carnival-themed event will include water slides, games, basketball, relay races, cornhole and more. Board members will also treat the club to a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs. Coca-Cola Memphis Bottling partners with Triple Play and will provide refreshments and prizes throughout the afternoon.

The Oakhaven Board is comprised of passionate community leaders who advocate on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.

Thursday's event will take place from 1:00 p.m until 4:00 p.m. at the Oakhaven Club, located at 3900 Tchulahoma Road Memphis, TN 38118.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.