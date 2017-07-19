Weekend lane closures scheduled for I-55 in DeSoto County

This weekend, portions of I-55 in DeSoto County will be closed.

MDOT crews will alternate lane closures going northbound between the Hernando exit and Star Landing Road on both Saturday and Sunday.

But at 10 a.m. on Sunday, both northbound lanes will be closed for 20 minutes.

Crews will be installing poles, guardrails and a new overhead sign.

