Former presidential candidate Sen. McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Former presidential candidate and prisoner of war Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) is fighting brain cancer, according to CNN.

He was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1982 and then became a member of the senate by defeating Democratic opponent Richard Kimball in 1987.

He made two unsuccessful bids for the White House in 2000 and 2008.

McCain serves as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

The 80-year-old senator had surgery Friday to remove a 5-cm blood clot above his eye, according to CNN.

