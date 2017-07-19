Cooling center opens in response to dangerous heat

Blazing heat across the Mid-South has forced the city to take action.

The Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library will stay open after hours to serve as a Cooling Center through Saturday morning.

Cooling Centers intend to help residents dealing with a heat index of at least 105°F for more than three hours per day for two consecutive days, or heat index more than 115°F for any period of time.

Between extended hours for the cooling center and regular operational hours for the library, the library will be open 24 hours a day through the weekend.

For assistance regarding transportation please contact the Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.

