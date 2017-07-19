Mother speaks of her hero son; Neighbors help capture feral dogs

Good evening,

Here’s a look at what’s most popular on wmcactionnews5.com right now, what we’re working on in the WMC Action News 5 newsroom and what you can look forward to later!

Weather Update:

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is looking at when we could see relief from this dangerous heat. Plus he’ll have an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

What we’re working on:

A mother shot alongside her son yesterday is calling him her hero, saying he took a bullet for her and died. Tonight at 10, Jerry Askin uncovers the two items being fought over before the shots were fired.

Memphis Animal Services officers caught two of three feral dogs in East Memphis with the help of alert neighbors. Tonight at 10, Janice Broach uncovers the efforts it took to corral them and has the video.

More than a million instances of illegal communication have been happening inside prisons across the country. Tonight at 10, investigator Sasha Jones uncovers the crackdown on contraband inside Mid-South prisons.

Top headlines/trending:

Parents: Police are wrong about daughter’s ‘suicide’

Airbnb used as brothel in Midtown Memphis

Sen. McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

‘Gray Death’ places Mid-South law enforcement on high alert

Family wants answers about daughter’s death

Have a great night!