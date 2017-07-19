FBI to hold recruiting event for diverse agents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a recruiting event in Memphis this fall supporting their nationwide effort to recruit diverse special agents.

According to the most recent statistics, of around 13,500 special agents in the FBI, 4.46 percent of special agents are black, 6.57 percent are Latino and just under 20 percent are women.

The FBI considers diversifying their team of special agents a top priority.

The Memphis Field Office of the FBI will host a Diversity Agent Recruitment information session on Thursday, September 7, in Memphis. At the event, applicants will be given the opportunity to learn more about the FBI, ask questions about the special agent position and interact with FBI personnel.

This is an invitation only event. All applicants should register online (www.FBIJobs.gov) by August 28. After registering, qualified applicants will receive an invitation with event details, time, and location.

Qualifications required by the program are listed in detail on their website.

