Mom injured in deadly shooting wants justice for son’s killer

Two people were shot in the Riverview neighborhood of Memphis on Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims died from his injuries.

A South Memphis mother said her son's heroic actions saved her life after they both were shot.

She's now recovering, but her son sadly didn't make it.

Judy Pollard said the shooting happened after a man stole their lawnmower and weed-eater.

She also said the man responsible is more than a family friend.

“They shot my son and I want justice in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost and I won't settle for nothing else,” Judy said.

Judy has tough words for the men responsible for shooting and killing her son, 32-year-old Robert Pollard Jr. on Tuesday.

She too was shot in her leg.

“You are not God,” Judy said. “We don't have the Right to take a man's life.”

Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument. Judy said she wasn't going to stand for a thief in her own backyard.

“I went down there trying to make peace with these people because they were breaking into my out house and stealing my husband's equipment,” Judy said.

She said a man who her husband pays to cut their grass stole their lawnmower and their weed-eater.

“He stole it then went down there and tried to sell it to somebody else,” Judy said.

She also said he wasn't just any man– he was a distant relative.

“His mama is kin to my mama,” Judy said.

She said she approached the accused thief's son.

“I've got a right, I bought it,” Judy said.

She said then, they started shooting.

“He was shooting,” Judy said. “All three of them had big guns shooting at us.”

She said her son was her hero.

“He pushed me on and say go to get me ahead of them and that's when he took the bullet,” Judy said.

His father Robert Pollard Sr. tried to help.

“I'm 70 years old and I'm pumping, trying to save my baby's life,” Robert said.

“He needs to be off the streets of Memphis,” Judy said.

The family said their 25-year-old grandson was also shot last year in the same area.

If you can help police make an arrest in this recent case, call CrimeStoppers at 901- 528-CASH.

