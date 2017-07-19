Mom injured in deadly shooting wants justice for son’s killer

Two people were shot in the Riverview neighborhood of Memphis on Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims died from his injuries.More >>
For the rest of the week and this weekend, high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s.More >>
Porretta Terme, Italy, just outside of fashion center Bologna, Italy, will get a taste of the Mid-South on Saturday and Sunday at their Sweet Soul Music Festival.More >>
I had the distinct pleasure to conduct a seminar for teachers participating in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) summer workshop at Christian Brother High School this week.More >>
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam was in town Wednesday for the official ribbon cutting opening of the I-40/I-240 interstate.More >>
A standoff on Norris Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard ends with the suspect in custody and a victim in critical condition.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
