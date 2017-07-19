2 of 3 predatory dogs captured in East Memphis

Freckles was attacked and killed by the dogs (SOURCE: viewer)

A pack of three dogs has been terrorizing neighborhoods, killing cats, and threatening people in East Memphis. The dogs were seen coming out of drainage ditches by residents. Two of those dogs have been captured, but one remains free.

"We were all just terrified that a child would be attacked, bitten," East Memphis resident Jim Taylor said.

Taylor and his neighbors worked to make sure people in East Memphis were aware of the dangerous pack of dogs. The dogs were even caught on camera terrorizing the area.

"They killed someone's cat and cornered her in her own backyard, very scary experience," Taylor said.

Neighbors told Taylor the dogs were at his locked gate around 10 p.m. Monday. The dogs had done the same thing the previous night.

Taylor and his neighbors started patrolling the area in their vehicles for the dogs. He also contacted an animal services officer.

Finally, the neighbors received a call that the dogs were in Hedgemoor - just a couple miles away. That's where the dogs had attacked a cat named Freckles at midnight.

The dogs killed Freckles before neighbors could stop them.

"My sister and I chased the dogs down to get her [cat] back," Tallis Herron said.

One of the neighbors spotted the dogs using a night vision device. As a result, two of the three dogs were captured by an animal services officer.

The black and brown dog, however, jumped over a fence and got away.

Animal Services is going through the neighborhoods looking for the third feral dog. MAS officials said feral dogs are an ongoing issue and they have calls coming in weekly about dogs roaming.

If you see dogs you believe are dangerous, call the police non-emergency number at 901-545-COPS.

