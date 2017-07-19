TN governor questioned if state could help solve 2-year-old’s murder

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam was in town Wednesday for the official ribbon cutting opening of the I-40/I-240 interstate.

At the event, Gov. Haslam was asked about several other issues, including whether the state would get involved with helping catch the killers of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, who was gunned down last month.

Gov. Haslam said his office would have to get a request from the local DA's office.

“We'll wait to hear the DA make that request and then we evaluate to see how it's in line and if we think we can help if we think a financial reward,” Gov. Haslam said. “And usually the DA has a pretty good sense on if that would help, then our history has been we've jumped in to help if we think it can make a difference.”

Gov. Haslam was also asked why he didn't visit the area in the aftermath of the May 27 storms. He said he didn't want to distract from the cleanup and power restoration processes.

