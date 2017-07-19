Italian town hosts annual Memphis soul music festival

Porretta Terme, Italy, just outside of fashion center Bologna, Italy, will get a taste of the Mid-South on Saturday and Sunday at their Sweet Soul Music Festival. This festival of Memphis music will be headlined by Carla and Vaneese Thomas, two legendary Memphis soul singers.

The festival will include a tribute to their father Rufus Thomas for his 100th birthday. The park in Porretta Terme is even named after the legend, "Rufus Thomas Park."

Rufus was a famous R&B singer, dancer, and comedian before he died in 2001. He was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. He even performed at the festival in 1994.

The soul festival has been an annual event of the Italian city for the past 30 years.

Barbara Blue, the "Reigning Queen of Beale Street" will also perform at the event alongside other American and international artists.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.