Actor and Elvis bodyguard Red West dies at 81

Former Elvis bodyguard and acclaimed actor Red West died in Memphis on Tuesday night. He was 81.
West was a life-long friend of Elvis and attended Humes High School with him. He protected Presley as a member of the so-called "Memphis Mafia" as the King of rock-and-roll rose to fame. He worked for Elvis for about 20 years, occasionally helping co-write songs.
West was able to make a name for himself as a television and movie actor after Elvis died in 1977. Some of his more famous roles were as "Red" in Road House alongside Patrick Swayze and as "Buddy Black" in The Rainmaker alongside Matt Damon and Danny DeVito.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
