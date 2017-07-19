Memphian shares first look at new album

From saxophonist to singer, Kenneth Whalum III's first stop in Memphis, after interviews with VH-1 and BET, was right here at WMC Action News 5.

We got a first look at music from the Memphis native's new album "Broken Land" on the heels of playing sax on rapper Jay-Z's 4:44 album.

"I love Memphis,” Whalum said. “I love being from here. I love the fact I wouldn't be willing to make this type of music if I wasn't from here and that's just really how I feel about it. A lot of the stories are directly a result of me being from here with this being my breeding ground where I learned a lot of early lessons."

Whalum wrote, sang and produced the album, which is available on Apple and Spotify.

