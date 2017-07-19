Tree falls on home while mother, 10-year-old child were inside - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tree falls on home while mother, 10-year-old child were inside

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A tree came crashing down on a home with a mother and her young child inside the house.

The tree smashed a portion of the home in the 1500 block of North Graham Street, just off Macon Road.

No one was injured when the tree fell. Emergency crews said the tree was old which may have contributed to the reason it fell on the house.

