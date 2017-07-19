Police search for missing 9-year-old in North Memphis

Memphis Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old missing from her home.

The child was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of St. Charles Avenue.

Aviation, K-9 officers, and other law enforcement are searching the area for the child.

Police have not released the name of the missing child or a photo at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.