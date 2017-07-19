Police search for missing 9-year-old in North Memphis

A pack of three dogs has been terrorizing neighborhoods, killing cats, and threatening people in East Memphis.More >>
A local art exhibition is working to help the homeless population in Memphis alongside the Dorothy Day House.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old missing from her home.More >>
A tree came crashing down on a home with a mother and her young child inside the house.More >>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a recruiting event in Memphis this fall supporting their nationwide effort to recruit diverse special agents.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
