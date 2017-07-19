Local art showcase raises money to help homeless families

A local art exhibition is working to help the homeless population in Memphis alongside the Dorothy Day House. The Vital Ingredients display at the Marshall Arts Gallery will donate 20 percent of its sale proceeds to the organization.

The display of nine Memphis artists with over 100 pieces is open through July 28. The exhibition boasts a wide variety of work, including abstract paintings, film photography, ceramic sculptures and an installation piece.

Danielle Sumler of the gallery says that there is a little something for everyone at Vital Ingredients. She looks forward to visitors strengthening the local art scene as well as helping raise money for the Dorothy Day House.

"We as a group, feel it is important to use art as a tool to support the community, and this show is the first step in that direction," she said.

The Dorothy Day House works to provide shelter for homeless families. Other shelters are forced to separate families, but the Dorothy Day House's mission is to keep mother, father, and children together.

The exhibition is free to the public.

