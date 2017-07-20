Tiger's Ferguson up for 2 more national awards

Just a couple of days after being named to the Maxwell Award list for College Football's best player, University of Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson is tabbed on two more national lists.

The Tigers Senior is named to the Davey O'Brien National quarterback watch list, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The O'Brien Award is given annually to College Football's best Quarterback. The Johnny U Award goes to the Nation's outstanding senior or 4th-year quarterback.

Ferguson is coming off one of the best years in U of M history.

He set the school mark with 32 touchdown passes, and his 3,698 yards and 280 completions are the second most, only behind NFL First Round Draft Pick Paxton Lynch.

"We've come a long way," Ferguson said. "Just learning the schemes and the plays and things like that. And just building the chemistry with my receivers, so if we just take things one at a time, I think things will fall into place."

Ferguson is helped by the fact almost all of his top receivers, including Biletnikoff watch list nominee Anthony Miller, are back with him.

The Tigers open their season against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, August 31st at the Liberty Bowl.

Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald and Arkansas' Austin Allen are also on Both the Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch lists. Ole Miss Sophomore Shea Patterson is on the O'Brien watch list.

