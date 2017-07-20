FDA proposes plan to lower your drug costs

The Food and Drug Administration released a plan designed to make it easier for millions of Americans to get lower priced drugs, according to Consumer Reports.

"The fact is that too many people can’t afford the medicines that they need,” said FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., in his opening remarks at Tuesday's public meeting, which was held to get feedback on their new proposals.

Gottlieb released details on what he's calling the Drug Competition Action Plan. The plan is designed to drive down drug costs by increasing choices for consumers.

A major part of that plan is streamlining how the FDA approves generic drugs. The FDA said the quicker it can approve generic drugs, the quicker patients can be provided cheaper options for their medical treatment.

