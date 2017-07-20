$5K raised for waiter given racist note instead of tip

A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.

Customer leaves rude note instead of tip at Memphis restaurant

The homeless waiter who received a nasty note instead of a tip is homeless no more.

After an outpouring of support, the waiter now has a place to call home.

Nathan Bergeron's friend shared a picture of the receipt Nathan received while working at a popular Memphis Mexican restaurant. The receipt contained the note, "We don't tip white ppl LOL."

A GoFundMe set up for Nathan received pledges of more than $5,000.

"Nathan's story was not a plea for money, but perhaps an opportunity to turn a negative situation into a positive new beginning," Nathan's friend wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page also reports that Nathan will use the money raised to repair his car, which has bad brakes, a broken tail light, and balding tires.

