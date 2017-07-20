Tree falls on Memphis home while family was inside - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tree falls on Memphis home while family was inside

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A mother and her 10-year-old girl escaped their home safely after a tree fell through their roof.

The tree fell Wednesday night on the Nutbush home located on North Graham Street.

Nobody was injured.

Memphis Police Department said the tree fell because it was old.

