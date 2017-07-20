1 lane closed on I-240 following crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Traffic is slowed on Interstate 240 near Highway 385.

A car crashed into the retaining wall, forcing crews to close one lane of traffic. Traffic is backed up all the way to S. Perkins Road.

