1 lane closed on I-240 following crash

Traffic is slowed on Interstate 240 near Highway 385.More >>
Traffic is slowed on Interstate 240 near Highway 385.More >>
Former Elvis bodyguard and acclaimed actor Red West died in Memphis on Tuesday night. He was 81.More >>
Former Elvis bodyguard and acclaimed actor Red West died in Memphis on Tuesday night. He was 81.More >>
A mother and her 10-year-old girl escaped their home safely after a tree fell through their roof.More >>
A mother and her 10-year-old girl escaped their home safely after a tree fell through their roof.More >>
The homeless waiter who received a nasty note instead of a tip is homeless no more.More >>
The homeless waiter who received a nasty note instead of a tip is homeless no more.More >>
A South Memphis mother said her son's heroic actions saved her life after they both were shot. She's now recovering, but her son sadly didn't make it.More >>
A South Memphis mother said her son's heroic actions saved her life after they both were shot. She's now recovering, but her son sadly didn't make it.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A video recorded by people living near an abandoned home on the corner of East 161st Street and Delray tell the story clearly, as roaches are seen crawling all over the outside walls and can be seen through windows inside.More >>
A video recorded by people living near an abandoned home on the corner of East 161st Street and Delray tell the story clearly, as roaches are seen crawling all over the outside walls and can be seen through windows inside.More >>