Cigarette thief at large in Memphis

Memphis Police Department needs help identifying a man who stole several cartons of cigarettes from a gas station.

The theft happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 19 at the Shell gas station on North Main Street.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the business, then leaving in a late 1990s Silver or White Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information pertaining to this burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

