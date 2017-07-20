Cigarette thief at large in Memphis

A mother and her 10-year-old girl escaped their home safely after a tree fell through their roof.More >>
A mother and her 10-year-old girl escaped their home safely after a tree fell through their roof.More >>
A heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. Friday for the entire Mid-South.More >>
A heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. Friday for the entire Mid-South.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs help identifying a man who stole several cartons of cigarettes from a gas station.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs help identifying a man who stole several cartons of cigarettes from a gas station.More >>
The homeless waiter who received a nasty note instead of a tip is homeless no more.More >>
The homeless waiter who received a nasty note instead of a tip is homeless no more.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration released a plan designed to make it easier for millions of Americans to get lower priced drugs, according to Consumer Reports.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration released a plan designed to make it easier for millions of Americans to get lower priced drugs, according to Consumer Reports.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.More >>
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.More >>
Eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge have reopened as of approximately 9:47 a.m.More >>
Eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge have reopened as of approximately 9:47 a.m.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>