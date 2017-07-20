4 suspects arrested in murder of pregnant woman

Four people are in custody in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman in DeSoto County.

Leshanda Otis was shot in the head and left to die next to a burning car on May 1.

Demario Dansberry was arrested 10 days later and charged in connection with the murder. Otis' family said they did not know who Dansberry was, but that they thought more people were involved.

Two months later, deputies arrested three more suspects, validating the family's suspicions.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that Mario Stevenson was charged with Capital Murder in Otis' death. None of the other suspects were identified.

