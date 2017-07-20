Lawsuit filed in death of 5-year-old left in hot van at daycare

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the death of a boy left in a hot van at a West Memphis daycare.

Attorney Leslie Ballin confirmed the lawsuit had been filed. He said his office would release more details during a 2 p.m. news conference.

Christopher Gardner Jr., 5, died June 12 at Ascent Children's Health Services.

Gardner was picked up from his family at 6:40 a.m. The van arrived at the facility at 7:20 a.m. The young boy was found dead in a booster seat over eight hours later.

Investigators determined four employees at the daycare were at fault. They have been charged with manslaughter.

"This would be nearly impossible, if you were paying attention, to miss this child where he was seated in the van," West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker said.

