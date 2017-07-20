MLGW declares Memphis drinking water safe following multiple tests

High levels of arsenic, lead, and other toxins were found in ground water under a Tennessee Valley Authority plant in Southeast Memphis.

High levels of arsenic, lead, and other toxins were found in ground water under a Tennessee Valley Authority plant in Southeast Memphis.

Arsenic, lead, fluoride found in groundwater under Memphis power plant

MLGW announced the drinking water in Memphis is safe.

High levels of arsenic, lead, and fluoride were found in groundwater under a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) plant on July 12.

That report prompted MLGW to test the wells that supply water to a pumping station near the TVA plant.

Samples taken from the wells found no detectable traces of arsenic or lead in the water going into the MLGW distribution system.

