Man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A tractor-trailer hit a man walking near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Fuller Road.

The crash happened around noon Thursday.

Memphis Police Department said the man died on the scene from his injuries.

Investigators have not released any more details at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly