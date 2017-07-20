Believers Matured in Christ to host back-to-school drive in August

The 5th Annual Believers Matured In Christ Back-To-School Drive is just around the corner.

This year's event is set for August 5 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 1617 Portland in Memphis.

There will be food, fun, fellowship and school supplies.

Organizers will pass out backpacks full of school supplies for all grades pre-K through 12th grade.

All children must be accompanied by a parent to get the school supplies.

Only children present at the event will be given school supplies and backpacks.

For more information, contact Tricie Cullens at (901) 255-4048 or Pastor Hughlett at (901) 303-7062.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.