Teen Op aims to teach life skills to teens

A new youth workshop aims to teach area young people life skills for success.

Organizers recognize that a number of teens are "struggling to find a job, manage a budget, and even complete college and job applications"

They said these skills are not usually taught in school but "are critical to advancing in career and life."

Enter the NFusion IV XP, a youth and family services program in Mississippi.

On July 25, the group will host a free Teen Op event to teach those life lessons to area young people between the ages of 12 and 21 years old.

There will be workshops for completing mock applications, preparing for interviews, learning how to create and manage a budget, how to look for jobs and how to apply for college.

To learn more, visit their website.

