Man works to re-invent the "N-word", lead students to success

A Mid-South pastor is working to change the negative connotation associated with the "N-word" and he's doing it with a hashtag.

The pastor, who is also an IT professional, is kicking off a campaign called the New N-word.

Terrell Monger is hoping to spread new information that can change the lives and futures of students in Memphis.

The new N he wants to talk about stands for nerd.

"Be a nerd because the pay is so much better," Monger said.

He knows and he said his life is proof that money comes with being a nerd.

His new campaign, aimed at pushing students into information and technology career paths, has gained him the ear of Shelby County Schools.

"It's about information, preparation, and focus. You can be who it is you're trying to be and not what everybody's telling you [that] you have to be," Monger said.

With his education in IT, he's been able to pull his family out of poverty.

"New information and technology took me out of the housing projects in the Belz Apartments to a five-bedroom three-car garage house," he said. "All of the things relevant today, whether it's Apple, the iPhone, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, were created by self-proclaimed nerds."

He said he grew up challenged to break the cycle of crime in his family.

"So if we use information the right way we can open up so many avenues for ourselves," Monger said. "All of our information doesn't have to come from music and TV and on the street corner."

He has launched a website, printed t-shirts, and Monger's team will host a presentation next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hickory Hill detailing how you can "Be A Nerd."

"All we're doing is making the nerd life fun," Monger said. "We're highlighting all the things. Why do you want to be somebody in jail or end up doing negative things when the nerds are creating the things that cool people are paying for?"

He said he wants to present his concept in a way that causes it to become a culture.

