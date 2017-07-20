Legionnaires outbreak does not deter Guest House visitors

Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.

Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.

The ninth case of Legionnaires Disease has been discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.

The ninth case of Legionnaires Disease has been discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.

The number of Legionnaires Disease cases is currently at nine, with health officials believing that number could rise.

The disease outbreak at the Guest House at Graceland comes on the heels of one of the busiest times of the year for Graceland, but tourists didn't seem too bothered by it. In fact, many didn't even know that outbreak had taken place and the pool and spa had been closed for nearly a month.

The Guest House at Graceland appeared to be the obvious choice for Joe and Colleen Heeter, visiting Memphis from Kansas City, Kansas. The Heeters checked into the hotel the same day the Shelby County Health Department announced the number of Legionnaires Diseases had jumped from six to nine. It was the same day the announcement was also made that the pool was reopening.

"They were kind of making a big deal that the pool was open," Joe Heeter said. "They had signs everywhere."

But, they didn't know until Thursday why signs touting the re-opening of the pool was a big deal. They said they were unaware of the Legionnaires outbreak before coming, but said it would not have changed their decision to stay at the Guest House.

Collen is a nurse and said it's easy to stop the Legionella bacteria from infecting you. The bacteria spreads through a mist, rather than person to person, and its victims contract a type of pneumonia. It's easily treated with antibiotics.

"You guys wash your hands and staying away. It's kind of like any other disease," Colleen said.

Officials are still asking for those who stayed at Guest House at Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard between May 15-June 26 and experienced symptoms should call the Shelby County Health Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.