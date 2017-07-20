Traffic stop leads to discovery of gun stolen from shooting range

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) offered a reward for information leading to an arrest after at least 43 guns were stolen from a shooting range.

A traffic stop led to the discovery of one of the guns stolen from Range USA.

A Memphis police officer pulled Joshua Harris over early Wednesday. During the traffic stop, the officer found marijuana and a silver Smith and Wesson gun in the vehicle.

The gun was one of 43 firearms that were stolen from Range USA on July 1. Harris is not charged in the burglary of the business, but he is charged with theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) continues to offer a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the burglary and theft of the guns. National Shooting Sports Foundation matched that reward, bringing the reward total to $5,000.

