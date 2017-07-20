3rd smash and grab reported at Macy’s at Oak Court Mall this year

Memphis police responded to a jewelry heist early Thursday morning at Macy's, but this was no ordinary robbery.

The thieves did a smash-and-grab similar to others this year.

The Gucci case at Macy's in the Oak Court Mall was covered with wood after an early morning break-in.

According to MPD, two brazen burglars made off with $35,000 in watches, pulling apart the metal gate, and smashing through glass doors using a sledge hammer.

“It's sad,” said shopper Kenneth Brunetti. “That's ridiculous.”

“That's crazy,” added shopper Alysha Lilton. “I know this has happened before at this mall.”

She's right – MPD said just three weeks ago, burglars stole more Gucci watches valued at $47,000 with the same M.O.

Back in April, $220,000 of jewelry was taken from this same Macy's.

“They've gotten away with it before, it may be the same people, you never know,” Lilton said.

The Oak Court Mall also has new owners. It was recently purchased by the Washington Prime Group based in Columbus, Ohio.

In a statement, the mall's General Manager Charles Silver said: "The safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is our top priority. With Tax-Free Weekend and Back-to-School around the corner, we are positioned for a successful summer."

Shoppers said they hope new owners provide more security, especially late at night.

“Make sure you have enough security around and have them ride around the parking lot,” Lilton said. “Make sure it's safe.”

