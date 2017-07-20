Teen, mother arrested in connection with 2016 murder

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a man the day after Independence Day.

A teenager faces a first-degree murder charge after being arrested in connection to the murder of a West Memphis man.

Malik Macklin, 17, was arrested in Conway, Arkansas by the U.S. Marshal's Office. His mother, Melica, was also arrested.

Macklin is charged with the July 5, 2016 murder of Desmond Davis. He was also wanted on first-degree battery charges after shooting his mother during the same incident. Despite having been shot by her son, investigators say Melica helped him elude authorities by giving him money and other resources.

Melica is scheduled to appear in West Memphis District Court on Friday, July 21 for a bond hearing.

"We would like to thank the United States Marshall's Office for their assistance in this case. Anytime we have a fugitive apprehension the USMS is willing to assist in the effort and does a great job quickly bringing these dangerous fugitives into custody," West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker said.

Derrick Brown,18, was also charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, but was already in custody on an unrelated charge.

