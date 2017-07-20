Teen, mother arrested in connection with 2016 murder

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a man the day after Independence Day.More >>
Arrest warrants have been issued for two men believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a man the day after Independence Day.More >>
Students getting ready to go back to school got a lot of help from a Memphis business on Thursday.More >>
Students getting ready to go back to school got a lot of help from a Memphis business on Thursday.More >>
The managers at an apartment complex with dozens of complaints avoided WMC5's Andy Wise when he confronted them about code violations, air conditioning failures and unanswered complaints.More >>
The managers at an apartment complex with dozens of complaints avoided WMC5's Andy Wise when he confronted them about code violations, air conditioning failures and unanswered complaints.More >>
With a heat advisory in effect for the Mid-South through Friday, we are all doing everything we can to stay cool.More >>
With a heat advisory in effect for the Mid-South through Friday, we are all doing everything we can to stay cool.More >>
Brennan Austin and Tim Stallworth believe it's important to be a positive spotlight in Memphis, so they're taking trades of used kicks and in return, offering free haircuts.More >>
Brennan Austin and Tim Stallworth believe it's important to be a positive spotlight in Memphis, so they're taking trades of used kicks and in return, offering free haircuts.More >>
A teenager faces a first-degree murder charge after being arrested in connection to the murder of a West Memphis man.More >>
A teenager faces a first-degree murder charge after being arrested in connection to the murder of a West Memphis man.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.More >>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.More >>