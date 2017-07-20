Barbers trade haircuts for kicks

The two barbers are offering free haircuts in exchange for shoes for the needy (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Two barbers are using their skills to help those in need.

Brennan Austin and Tim Stallworth believe it's important to be a positive spotlight in Memphis, so they're taking trades of used kicks and in return, offering free haircuts.

Anyone who donates a pair of free or gently used shoes will get a haircut. They're also looking for hygiene donations.

You can trade your shoes on Sunday, July 23 for a haircut at Brinson's on Madison Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"We have that kind of responsibility to give back to people who don't have as much as others. We kind of feel like those have been forgotten in society," Austin said.

"I think this is positive, something positive for the community and give all of us a chance to make a change," Stallworth said.

