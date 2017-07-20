Multiple vehicle crash causes delays on I-55

A crash involving multiple vehicles has backed up traffic and is causing delays on I-55 southbound just north of the East Raines Road overpass.

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries.

Southbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked.

Crews estimate the scene will be cleared by 5 p.m.

In the meantime, you’ll want to avoid the area.

