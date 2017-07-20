Memphis Made Brewery takes strides to cut down on waste

Memphis Made Brewery is receiving accolades for its effort to reduce waste.

They received a Project Green Fork Certification. It's a non-profit program that asks restaurants to recycle and Memphis Made Brewery is all on board.

The biggest change for the Cooper-Young brewery was to stop using styrofoam. Now, they want to help food trucks around the city do the same thing.

Last year more than 70 restaurants throughout Shelby County helped recycle more than four million pounds of plastic, glass, aluminum, and cardboard.

