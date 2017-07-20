Academy Sports holds back to school shopping spree

Students getting ready to go back to school got a lot of help from a Memphis business on Thursday.

Soon it'll be back to school for students in the Mid-South, but paying for those school supplies can cost a pretty penny.

Academy Sports and Outdoors on Giacosa Place wanted to ease that financial burden by giving out $100 gift cards to a few lucky kids from the Memphis Boys and Girls Club.

One of the thrilled youngsters was Jermaine Fisher. The 16-year-old went aisle by aisle with an Academy Sports and outdoors employee, grabbing a backpack and clothes as he gets ready to head back to school in two weeks.

With money tight at home, these are supplies he could not have offered otherwise.

"My mom can't get everything that we want,” Jermaine said. “Back to school, we got to choose a couple of things… and this gives me a boost."

"Academy Sports and Outdoors is dedicated to helping,” said store manager Mark Chambers.

The store helped 30 kids on Thursday as a kind of Christmas in July for these six to 16-year-olds. It's the eighth year Academy has stepped in to fill the gap.

"It feels wonderful to be able to give back… to be able to help,” Chambers said. “To be able to be a part of the community… to maybe help some kids that maybe would not get this opportunity."

The kids left with full bags and full of hope after Academy's generosity.

