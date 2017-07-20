Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze resigns

University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.

Assistant head coach Coach Matt Luke has been named interim head coach.

According to the USA Today, Freeze made a one-minute phone call to an escort service from a university issued phone.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017

Freeze became the 37th head coach of the program in 2011. Freeze finishes his head coaching career at Ole Miss with a 69-32 record and became one of only three head coaches to defeat the University of Alabama under Nick Saban. He did that in 2015.

He led the Rebels to four straight bowl appearances and a rise in the national polls, including a No. 3 ranking in 2014-2015 and finished the 2016 with a defeat of Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.