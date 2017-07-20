Elderly woman robbed, kidnapped, forced into a trunk

Memphis Police are on the hunt for two men they say robbed an elderly woman from her apartment, then briefly kidnapped her.

The 78-year-old victim, who lives at the Chatham Village Apartments, has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering.

"Nobody desires this, nobody, " said neighbor Deborah Robinson.

Neighbors in the East Memphis gated community say they're being more alert.

"It makes everyone be aware," said Janice Koenig. "That's my age and I don't want to be kidnapped."

According to police, last Wednesday the victim woke up to find two men inside of her apartment standing over her. The men were possibly holding weapons.

They ransacked her house, then forcefully dragged her out of her bed and placed into her own trunk. Investigators said they drove four miles to her bank on Poplar Avenue, then demanded she give them her pin number to take out cash.

"You can only imagine how that would feel for that to happen," said Robinson.

The suspects parked her car near her apartment complex then they took off. The victim was able to use her emergency release in her trunk to hop out. A stranger called the police.

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators tracked down a flyer sent to residents from the Chatham Village Homeowner's Association. They're working to close the back gates at night and adjusting the security arm to avoid tailgating.

They're also working with neighborhood watch to try and add more lighting and cameras.

"I hope they catch whoever did this," said Koenig.

If you know who those two men are, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Chatham Village Apartments and have not heard back.

