Back to School Concert and Supply Drive aims to give 1,000 filled backpacks to students

A Back to School Concert and Backpack and Supply drive is set to give parents some relief from purchasing school supplies while enjoying some entertainment.

Michai Mosby, 2016 National Civil Rights Museum's Keeper of the Dream recipient/honoree, announced his annual event will be held at Soul Winners Baptist Church at 4221 Crump in the HIckory Hill area. The event will be July 30 beginning at 5 p.m.

Musical selections and performances from Memphis area youth, as well as soloist Christian Holmes and special guests NCRM Keeper of the Dream honorees, will all be part of the event.

Mosby is asking for donations and sponsorships from the Memphis community to help jump start this school year.

Last year, Mosby distributed over 650 backpacks filled with supplies to local students/schools all over the city and this year he has set a goal of collecting 1,000.

