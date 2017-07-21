What's next after Hugh Freeze resigns, rain in the forecast, Voter ID restored

Happy Friday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following for you:

Big story of the morning is that Hugh Freeze has resigned from Ole Miss football after he was caught calling an escort service. It turns out Houston Nutt had requested his phone records on a school phone. Lawyers for Houston Nutt said Freeze had been bad mouthing him to reporters. We're going to give the back story and what happens now on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

The drinking water in Memphis is safe. That's according to MLGW. There was some concern after High levels of contaminants were found in groundwater under a TVA plant on July 12 in South Memphis. We'll tell you what MLGW did to give the all clear.

A job fair alert this weekend. Citizens For Better Service and Union Valley Church Missionary Baptist Church will hold an job fair with Durham School Services is set to attend the event. Details this morning.

A legislative panel has cleared the way for Arkansas to begin enforcing its reinstated voter ID law later this year.

Analysts say the 2018 gubernatorial race could be the most expensive race in Tennessee's history.We'll look at who's running right now.



Weather:

Heat Advisory Friday, Heat Index 105-110. Hot and humid Saturday. We're talking about rain in the forecast. Details on the day and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze resigns after call to escort service

Elderly woman robbed, kidnapped, forced into a trunk

Family wants answers about daughter's death

GRAPHIC VIDEO shows teens mocking drowning man

Lawsuit filed in death of 5-year-old left in hot daycare van



Join us as we get going this Friday to get you ready for the weekend. We are live from 4:30-7am news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor