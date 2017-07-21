2 shot in Parkway Village overnight

Two people were shot just before midnight Friday in Parkway Village.

Witnesses said a man and woman got into an argument and when the woman called for her brother, he showed up with a group of people. A fight ensued and eventually shots were fired.

When the crowd scattered, one person was dead and a second was injured. The second victim was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Judy Lynn Avenue, which is south of I-240 and east of South Perkins Road.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.