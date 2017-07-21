Tax-free weekend approaches in TN, MS, and AR

Mark your calendars! Tax-free weekends in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas are fast approaching.

Below is everything you need to know to be prepared and make the most out of the tax-free holiday in your state.

Tennessee

In Tennessee, the tax-free weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28 and last through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

What is tax free? Clothing ($100 or less per item), school supplies and art supplies ($100 or less per item), and computers ($1,500 or less per item).

Mississippi

In Mississippi, the tax-free weekend also starts on Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, July 30.

(Note: The 2017 tax-free holiday document presented on the Mississippi Dept. of Revenue website is not currently working.)

Arkansas

In Arkansas, the tax-free holiday starts a week later than the others. It will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 5 and run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6.

The tax-free holiday in Arkansas includes the sale of clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item), clothing accessories and equipment ($100 or less per item), school supplies, school art supplies, and school instructional materials.

