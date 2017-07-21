Teething toy recalled for choking hazard

A choking hazard forced the recall of more than 14,000 toys that are used for teething.

Manhattan Toy Company make the toy, which is called the Winkel ColorBurst activity toy. The teething toy has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside.

The colored plastic tubes on the product can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants.

The recall is limited to these lot codes only: 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from infants and children and return it to the store where purchased or contact Manhattan Toy Company for a full refund.

