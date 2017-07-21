Would you like a onesie with that? McDonald's announces 'McDelivery Collection'

Would you like a Bic Mac onesie with that? Or maybe a picnic blanket? Pillowcase set? What about a sweat suit? McDonald's offered up its new 'McDelivery Collection' along with delivery service through UberEats.

The fast-food giant hopes to make customers comfortable with a new clothing line that includes a Bic Mac onesie. And no, this is not a joke. Or is it? Only time will tell.

McDonald's described the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order."

"Whether you’re snuggled up on your couch and craving a Big Mac® or hanging in the park with friends and want some fries to share, the McDelivery collection is designed to savor and enjoy the delivery experience."

These fancy new items can be obtained by ordering McDonald's for delivery through UberEats on Wednesday, July 26 in select cities while supplies last. The website for the new McDelivery service advised customers to "check the UberEATS app to see if a participating restaurant still has items left to distribute.

